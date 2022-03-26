5 Reasons why Vitor Belfort should be considered for a UFC Hall of Fame induction

Vitor Belfort has had a unique MMA career. He began his career as a teenager and fought in the biggest promotion in the sport.

Since 2003, the UFC have honored their past greats by inducting them into their Hall of Fame. MMA pioneers Ken Shamrock and Royce Gracie were the first inductees and the Hall of Fame itself has since expanded. The UFC Hall of Fame selection has recognized the accomplishments of each era in the ever evolving sport of MMA.

With each era being highlighted and recognized, it could be just a matter of time before 'The Phenom' receives strong consideration. He checks all the boxes and could make an argument for both the Pioneer and Modern era wings. This list will look at five reasons why Vitor Belfort should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

#5. Vitor Belfort's career longevity

Belfort had a lengthy MMA career. He debuted at 19-years-old and made quick work of his opponent by finishing him in 12-seconds. It was a perfect debut for the teenager as he knocked out a fighter who previously fought in the UFC.

'The Phenom's career lasted from 1996 to 2018 and included stops in every major MMA promotion. The promotions he competed in include UFC, PRIDE and Cage Rage. Despite having 14-losses in his career, he was an entertaining fighter to watch. Even at a young age, he held his own against some of the sport's best fighters.

During his UFC tenure, 'The Phenom' became a knockout artist and currently ranks second for most knockout wins in the promotion's history. He continued to evolve throughout his career and as a result, received numerous title opportunities.

#4) Belfort won the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament at 19 years-old

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Feb7.1997



19 year old Vitor Belfort defeats Tra Telligman & Scott Ferrozzo,



to win the UFC 12 Heavyweight tournament Feb7.199719 year old Vitor Belfort defeats Tra Telligman & Scott Ferrozzo,to win the UFC 12 Heavyweight tournament https://t.co/nUbuNVAssH

Vitor Belfort winning the heavyweight tournament at UFC 12 is one of the most impressive accomplishments of his career. What makes it even more impressive is that he was only 19-years-old when he did it. He came into the event following his impressive 12-second knockout over Jon Hess at SuperBrawl 2.

'The Phenom's first bout of the tournament was against Tra Telligman, who trained out of the 'Lion's Den.' Much like his debut against Hess, it didn't take long for him to defeat Telligman in the opening round. He earned a TKO win after dropping 'Trauma' with a left-hand and finishing him with elbows on the ground.

The finals saw the same result as 'The Phenom' picked up a dominant TKO win over Scott Ferrozzo. He dropped 'The Pit Bull' with a straight left and then finished him with ground strikes at 45-seconds of the first round.

#3) Belfort has competed against fighters from multiple eras of MMA

'The Phenom' defeated former middleweight champion Rich Franklin at UFC 103

Since Belfort entered the sport as a 19-year-old, he evolved with the sport and competed against fighters from multiple eras. Early in his career, he fought pioneers of the sport like Tank Abbott, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, and Tito Ortiz.

His win over Abbott was a significant moment early in his career. It was considered a step-up in competition and 'The Phenom' still finished him with a flurry of punches in 52-seconds. The experience gained against pioneers of the sport served him well as he continued to develop as an MMA fighter. This was evident in his wins over former UFC champions Rich Franklin, Michael Bisping, and Luke Rockhold.

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

Vitor Belfort won the trilogy fight with Dan Henderson when he finished him with a head kick and punches, five years ago today Vitor Belfort won the trilogy fight with Dan Henderson when he finished him with a head kick and punches, five years ago today#UFC https://t.co/DB0im1yG3a

'The Phenom' also had a memorable trilogy with Dan Henderson, which saw him earn two Knockout of the Night bonuses. In addition, he has even fought two of the greatest fighters of all-time in Anderson Silva and Jon Jones.

#2) Belfort is a former UFC light heavyweight champion

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan31.2004



Vitor Belfort defeats Randy Couture by TKO,



to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan31.2004Vitor Belfort defeats Randy Couture by TKO,to become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion https://t.co/5S1JjwUgOk

Vitor Belfort should receive consideration because he is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. Although his reign was short-lived, it wasn't a one-off fight and he had success competing at 205 lbs.

'The Phenom' was 2-1 at light heavyweight prior to his title fight with Randy Couture. He defeated Wanderlei Silva by TKO in 44-seconds at UFC Brazil in 1998. In 2002, he returned to 205lbs but lost to eventual champion Chuck Liddell by unanimous decision. He rebounded from that loss with an impressive first-round TKO win over Marvin Eastman at UFC 43.

The win over Eastman earned 'The Phenom' a title shot against 'The Natural' at UFC 46. It was a rematch of their bout at UFC 15, which saw Couture earn the unanimous decision win. This time, 'The Phenom' got the win after the fight stopped due to a bad cut on 'The Natural's eye.

#1) Belfort was successful in three weight divisions

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday May18.2013



Vitor Belfort spoils the Octagon debut of Luke Rockhold,



when he finishes him with a spinning heel kick to the head May18.2013Vitor Belfort spoils the Octagon debut of Luke Rockhold, when he finishes him with a spinning heel kick to the head https://t.co/pAAaL8quY9

Belfort's success in three different weight divisions should put him in strong consideration for the UFC Hall of Fame. He began his career as a heavyweight and won the heavyweight tournament at UFC 12.

'The Phenom' then carried over his success to PRIDE. After losing to Kazushi Sakuraba in his PRIDE debut, he went on to win four-straight fights. The wins included a submission over Bobby Southworth and unanimous decision wins over Gilbert Yvel and Heath Herring. He then returned for his second stint in the UFC and won the light heavyweight championship. This was significant because it was a major accomplishment in a second weight division.

'The Phenom's had a career resurgence in his third stint in the UFC. Aside from his light heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones, he fought the majority of bouts in the middleweight division. This was the third division he was successful in as he earned two title shots. Despite beating a former champions, he was unable to win the middleweight championship.

