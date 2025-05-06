"Got to go deep with this one" - Fans marvel at Nong-O's sheer determination and class in scrappy win at ONE Fight Night 31

Fans were left in awe of Nong-O Hama's unwavering determination to prove that he still belongs among the elite strikers in ONE Championship.

The former longtime ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion showcased that resolve in his sophomore flyweight outing, facing off against Thai compatriot Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.

Watch the highlights of the matchup below:

Fighting in front of a lively crowd at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nong-O came with a mission for redemption. From the opening bell, he pushed a relentless pace, unleashing his trademark combinations on the younger Kongthoranee.

On the other hand, the No. 3-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender opted for a more tactical approach against Nong-O, carefully timing his counters and waiting for openings.

Midway through the second stanza, Kongthoranee briefly turned the tide by wobbling Nong-O with a thunderous left hand. But instead of retreating, his seasoned foe surged forward with even greater intensity to clobber with a series of hard body kicks.

The third and final round saw fireworks as both men exchanged heavy blows in the center of the ring, but Nong-O's overwhelming offense spelled the difference down the stretch.

In the end, all three judges scored the bout in Nong-O's favor, earning him a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. As Nong-O's gallant stand continues to make its rounds on social media, many are convinced that the Thai veteran still has a lot left in the tank:

Nong-O expected to enter flyweight Muay Thai rankings

Nong-O Hama's victory over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 is set to shake up the flyweight Muay Thai division. With this win over the current No. 3 contender, Nong-O is expected to break into the divisional rankings.

Nong-O will be a strong addition to the upper echelon of the weight class, joining the ranks of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nakrob Fairtex, and Johan Estupinan.

