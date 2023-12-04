“Got super human abs” - Devin Haney’s chiseled physique ahead of Regis Prograis clash has everyone talking on social media

Devin Haney is gearing up to face-off against Regis Prograis on December 9 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The high-stakes bout will see the WBC super lightweight title up for grabs.

In the lead-up to the much-anticipated clash, Haney has been diligently working on his form in the gym, leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. A recent Instagram post by 'The Dream' provided a sneak peek into his training regimen, but it was an image showcasing Haney's chiseled physique that stole the spotlight and set social media abuzz.

In awe of Haney's physical condition, fans flooded the comment section with admiration. Former NBA player Nate Robinson exclaimed:

"This n**ga got superhero abs"

A fan couldn't help but notice the pronounced veins, stating:

"Last slide 😮‍💨 them veins be poppin’. AND NEW!"

The consensus among the comments echoed the sentiment that Haney is not just in shape but looking like a formidable force in the 140-pound division:

"Looking like a monster at 140 & gone legendary at 147"

"bro is IN SHAPE"

Check out the other comments below:

via. comments section on Devin Haney's post

At just 25 years old, 'The Dream' has already etched an impressive record of 30-0 in his professional career, with 15 victories coming by knockout. He has triumphed over notable opponents like Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

As the countdown to the clash with Prograis begins, it remains to be seen whether 'The Dream' will maintain his undefeated streak or land on his first defeat.

Teofimo Lopez advises 'Rougarou:' 'Use dirty tactics' to prevail against Devin Haney

In the lead-up to the Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis showdown, Teofimo Lopez, the former undisputed lightweight champion, has shared his insights on the upcoming clash between 'The Dream' and 'Rougarou.'

In a recent interview with ES News, Lopez provided a strategic perspective for Prograis, advising the larger fighter to employ aggressive tactics on fight night. The former undisputed lightweight champion suggested:

"For Regis, if he is listening right now, you have got to bully him, bro. He has pillow hands, take the shots and whatever, you can put your head down and let him hit you on the top of the dome and break his hand. Little s*** like that, smart, dirty tactics is going to win that fight with him... Take him out, bro, so then we can make a good fight, because Haney don’t want to do it!"

Check out his suggestion in the video below (3:00 mark):