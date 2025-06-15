"Got teary after that win Legend" - Themba Gorimbo, Jon Anik and MMA community shower Kamaru Usman with love after emotional comeback win

Kamaru Usman's return to winning ways at UFC Atlanta against Joaquin Buckley has sparked reactions from many in the MMA community. Usman, who was on a three-fight losing skid, returned to the octagon after a 19-month layoff and secured his first UFC win since 2021.

The former UFC champion was the underdog this weekend against power striker Buckley. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' used his superior wrestling and stayed out of 'New Mansa's' firing range to secure a win by unanimous decision after five rounds.

Following fight night, Usman shared a few pictures from his bout on Instagram, one of which showed him emotional while getting his hand raised after years. He captioned the post:

"Grateful for another challenge. Grateful for another win 🫶🏿👊🏿🌍🤴🏿"

Check out Kamaru Usman's post below:

Many notable figures inside and outside the MMA community flocked to the comments section to congratulate the 38-year-old. Fellow welterweight fighter Themba Gorimbo reacted to the post with a fire emoji.

"🔥"

Jon Anik reacted:

"🤝"

Meanwhile, French midfielder Paul Pogba also reacted:

"👑👑"

A fan wrote:

"Got teary after that win. Legend ❤️"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @usman84kg on Instagram]

Who does Kamaru Usman want to fight next?

During the UFC Atlanta post-fight presser, Kamaru Usman said he wants to fight the winner of the upcoming Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev bout, which is expected to happen later this year.

Makhachev has moved up to welterweight after vacating his lightweight championship and is expected to make his debut against newly minted champion Della Maddalena, who was crowned at UFC 315.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has his crosshairs on Makhachev and will be rooting for the Russian fighter to win against 'JDM.' During the post-fight presser, Usman said:

"You want to make the biggest fight, it's gonna be the winner of 'JDM' vs. Islam. If Islam pulls that one out, the former pound-for-pound vs. the current pound-for-pound, who doesn't pay for that?"

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (17:34):

