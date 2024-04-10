"Gotta love the Hawaii colors" - Max Holloway reacts to receiving custom floral fight shorts before UFC 300 outing

Max Holloway's request for a floral pattern on his fight shorts has finally been approved, with a range of other unique designs unveiled ahead of UFC 300.

'Blessed' is preparing to go head-to-head with the reigning 'BMF' titleholder, Justin Gaethje, in a lightweight showdown scheduled for the historic pay-per-view event on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holloway, a native of Hawaii with deep roots in the islands, had expressed his desire for a floral motif on his fight shorts prior to his trilogy bout against Alexander Volkanovski in 2022. However, it wasn't until nearly two years later that the former featherweight champion's vision for his design was finally realized.

'Blessed' is poised to wear fight shorts adorned with a red, blue, and white color scheme - the same colors found on the state flag of Hawaii.

In a YouTube video shared by the UFC, Holloway conveyed his excitement about the chance to don the custom shorts:

"This is sick. Gotta love the Hawaii colors, the Hawaii flag. I love it. I got to help design this, so everyone that was asking me for floral shorts and demanding it, thank you to all the fans. I love you guys. Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] they made it happen."

"I mean, that’s the least you can do for not taking us to UFC Hawaii, right? The least you can give the boy is floral shorts since we’re not going to Hawaii."

Holloway won't be the sole fighter showcasing a distinctive design in the octagon come Saturday night. Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, strawweight queen Zhang Weili, and Gaethje are all set to wear custom-made shorts for their upcoming bouts.

Max Holloway fires back at Islam Makhachev's remarks ahead of UFC 300

In an interview with MMA Junkie last month, Islam Makhachev voiced his lack of enthusiasm for the BMF title bout between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, labeling it a "useless" fight for a "useless belt."

During a recent conversation on Demetrious Johnson’s MIGHTYCast podcast, 'Blessed' retaliated against Makhachev's remarks:

"Brother, you should’ve fought Justin in February. Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast and fight in February when you were healthy? You should’ve turned around and come back in February. Everyone knows you can’t fight during Ramadan, and that’s why they couldn’t do the fight at UFC 300 with Leon [Edwards] or another fight."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

