"Inject this into my veins" - Fight fans rejoice after UFC store drops fighter-inspired custom shorts to commemorate historic UFC 300 event

UFC 300 is drawing closer as the landmark card is less than a week away, with media day set for tomorrow and press conferences, which will include all 26 fighters, set for Thursday. There has been plenty of talk regarding fighters shorts leading up to the card, with fans hoping that Max Holloway is allowed to wear floral shorts.

On Tuesday, the official UFC store debuted several custom shorts for several fighters. @mma_orbit shared photos of the shorts, captioning the post:

"🚨 | The official UFC store are selling these custom shorts ahead of #UFC300. Top left - Max Holloway Top right - Zhang Weil Bottom left - Alex Pereira’s Bottom right - Justin Gaethje 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥"

Fans reacted by expressing their excitement for the custom shorts. @what_a_bets proclaimed:

"INJECT THIS INTO MY VEINS 🔥 🔥"

@Sanabul was happy to see Holloway get his floral shorts:

"These are sweet! Finally Max’s Floral shorts 🙏 👀"

@monkeyacc_ was hoping the UFC would announce new gloves:

"And we thought they were gonna drop new gloves 🤡"

@bacyybacyy is hoping the shorts are worn during UFC 300:

"please god let these be worn during the fight, don’t see why else they would just sell them"

Israel Adesanya shares prediction for UFC 300 main event

Israel Adesanya shares plenty of history with Alex Pereira, however, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. Despite this, the two-time middleweight champion believes Jamahal Hill will claim the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300. Speaking to Dan Hooker on his podcast, FREESTYLEBENDER, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"Two of my friends, two of my people. This fight, Alex is going to try to kick Jamahal's legs. I don't think that's a f**king secret. That's his thing. Jamahal knows this. Jamahal, I don't think is scared. Jamahal has got knockout power, scary knockout power as well. Alex can get knocked out... I'm going to go Jamahal by KO... I think it's going to be in the first two and a half [rounds]."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill below:

Adesanya noted that the two will likely start slow and feel each other out. He shared that he believes Pereira will look to establish the leg kick early, while Hill will look to find his jab. Both fighters have tremendous knockout power, setting up a must-watch UFC 300 main event for fans of the sport.

