Grappling megastar Tye Ruotolo explains why jiu-jitsu is for everybody: “There are thousands of techniques”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo believes Brazilian jiu-jitsu is the perfect start for anyone hoping to try combat sports.

While mixed martial arts is indeed all the rage these days, the 22-year-old explained that the demands of MMA are not exactly for the masses:

"Not everyone can go do a pro MMA class, right? They'll get smoked in the face and they don't like it, you know," he shared in a recent appearance on Combat Sports Today.

Ruotolo then pointed out that BJJ is more beginner-friendly and perhaps is more sustainable for hobbyists. The 22-year-old superstar added:

"But you do a jiu jitsu class, you find out there are thousands of techniques."

Tye Ruotolo and his twin brother and fellow ONE world champion Kade, were practically born on the mats, so they understand how enticing 'The Gentle Art' can be.

The twin savants are truly special talents and are even considered the faces of the new generation of grapplers.

At ONE Fight Night 31: Konghthoranee vs. Nong-O II, the world will once again witness the greatness of Ruotolo in the flesh. The 185-pound grappling king will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Dante Leon in the co-main event of the May 2 card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's full interview:

Tye Ruotolo grateful to be back to full health after knee injury scare

Tye Ruotolo was on the sidelines for months, marking the longest he's been out of commission. Turns out, that lengthy time off could have been much longer due to a troubling right knee injury.

In an interview with ONE, the Atos standout shared how thankful he is that his injury healed naturally:

“I didn’t need to go with the surgery. I was super stoked. My body ended up healing after a couple months. And yeah, it’s just been getting my knee strong and getting it ready for competition over the past six months – longest time I’ve ever been out of competition and off the mats."

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch Ruotolo in action at ONE Fight Night 31 for free, live as it happens in US primetime

