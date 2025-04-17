  • home icon
  • “Chances of something bad happening are slim” - Tye Ruotolo says there’s no such thing as a "lucky puncher’s chance" in grappling

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 17, 2025 08:15 GMT
Tye Ruotolo - Photo by ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo believes in himself and his skills to the point that he says everything is under control whenever he's on the mats.

According to the 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative, there's no room for bad luck in a technical sport like submission grappling, unlike striking martial arts, where there's such a thing as a lucky punch.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ruotolo detailed the difference between jiu-jitsu and striking.

The 22-year-old star said:

"Yeah, there's something about it. I said all the time with striking, there's always, like, a lucky puncher's chance. A guy that is not the same level as someone better, you know, comes with a big overhand and anything can happen. But you know you start to grapple someone once you grab someone, and you're better than them at grappling, the chances of something bad happening to you are so slim."
Ruotolo is set to make his return to action in a few weeks to defend his coveted gold.

Tye Ruotolo faces Dante Leon in trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Edited by Anurag Mitra
