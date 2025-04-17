“Chances of something bad happening are slim” - Tye Ruotolo says there’s no such thing as a "lucky puncher’s chance" in grappling

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo believes in himself and his skills to the point that he says everything is under control whenever he's on the mats.

Ad

According to the 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative, there's no room for bad luck in a technical sport like submission grappling, unlike striking martial arts, where there's such a thing as a lucky punch.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ruotolo detailed the difference between jiu-jitsu and striking.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 22-year-old star said:

"Yeah, there's something about it. I said all the time with striking, there's always, like, a lucky puncher's chance. A guy that is not the same level as someone better, you know, comes with a big overhand and anything can happen. But you know you start to grapple someone once you grab someone, and you're better than them at grappling, the chances of something bad happening to you are so slim."

Ad

Ruotolo is set to make his return to action in a few weeks to defend his coveted gold.

Tye Ruotolo faces Dante Leon in trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Tye Ruotolo's next title defense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.