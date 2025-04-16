“I'm always trying to do the open weights” - Tye Ruotolo says he’s always been fascinated about beating bigger opponents

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States believes that the founding principle of jiu-jitsu is for smaller people to be able to defeat bigger opponents.

The 22-year-old superstar says it's this part of grappling that has always captivated him.

Speaking to Combat Sports Today in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about this principle in-depth and gave his opinion on it.

The Atos Jiu-jitsu representative said:

"I've always been fascinated with taking down someone no matter how big they are. So I'm always trying to do the open weights and fight those bigger guys too, because I want to be regarded as the best in the world, the best to ever do it. And I got to keep working to get that goal."

Tye Ruotolo is set to make the next defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Canadian star Dante Leon.

The two lock horns in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo gunning to be counted among BJJ's all-time greats: "I haven't proved that point yet"

22-year-old American star Tye Ruotolo is determined to go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do jiu-jitsu, and he believes he can achieve this lofty goal with more impressive victories in ONE Championship.

Ruotolo told Combat Sports Today, however, that he feels he still has a long way to go.

He said:

"Yeah, for sure. You know, growing up, I always wanted to be cemented as the best. And the older I got, that went into, regardless of how heavy anyone was, I just want to be regarded as best. And I haven't proved that point yet."

