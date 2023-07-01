"Grateful" Ali Abdelaziz offers heartfelt thanks to Jorge Masvidal for setting up rematch between former UFC heavyweight champs

Ali Abdelaziz has offered his thanks to Jorge Masvidal after 'Gamebred' locked in and set up a rematch between former UFC heavyweight champions Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum.

Both dos Santos and Werdum are legends of the sport and etched their names in MMA history during their careers in the UFC. Both men have, at one time, been the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion and previously faced each other in the octagon.

The pair first faced off in 2008 at UFC 90, just as the UFC was starting to establish itself in the sporting world. However, their fight didn't last more than a round, as after a back-and-forth opening minute, 'Cigano' earned himself a Knockout of the Night by finishing Werdum.

BMF.eth @GamebredFighter



🗓️ Friday, September 8th

🎟️ Tickets on sale next Friday

🏟️ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, FL Who’s the best Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight in the world? Gamebredfc🗓️ Friday, September 8th🎟️ Tickets on sale next Friday🏟️ VyStar Veterans Memorial ArenaJacksonville, FL Who’s the best Bareknuckle MMA Heavyweight in the world? Gamebredfc🗓️ Friday, September 8th 🎟️ Tickets on sale next Friday 🏟️ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena 📍 Jacksonville, FL https://t.co/C9ahxaU3hw

After long and successful careers in the UFC, the veterans are now set to rematch after Jorge Masvidal confirmed that their contracts had been signed for his own promotion Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA. The event will go down in Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on September 8.

Weighing in on the fight announcement was Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz, who was happy to see two legends of the game once again having a chance to shine. He tweeted:

"@GamebredFighter Thank you my man for giving these two legends opportunities and taking care of them very well, I'm very grateful"

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 @GamebredFighter Thank you my man for giving these two legends opportunities and taking care of them very well, I’m very grateful @GamebredFighter Thank you my man for giving these two legends opportunities and taking care of them very well, I’m very grateful

Jorge Masvidal makes shocking admission regarding MMA career

Jorge Masvidal recently revealed some of his pre-fight habits during his MMA career, which includes smoking weed just six days before a fight.

'Gamebred' called time on his MMA career at UFC 287 after losing handily to Gilbert Burns. The loss marked Masvidal's fourth in a row in the organization and the 38-year-old opted to bow out of competing.

Following his retirement, Masvidal has focused on building up his own promotions such as iKON FC & Gamebred Bareknuckle Fighting, as well as doing the rounds on podcasts to discuss his career.

Recently, he appeared on BS w/ Jake Paul, where he made some shocking revelations about his fighting career. He said:

"No, I stop [smoking weed]. I've also, because of the circumstances and I took a fight on short notice, I was smoking weed six days before a fight... I took a fight on six days notice... With Usman [Kamaru Usman]... In a pro-fight, never."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments here (22:35):

Poll : 0 votes