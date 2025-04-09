"Grateful for this journey" - Nico Carrillo remembers his old friend Jordan Coe's advice, reflecting on his sterling Muay Thai career

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo might be one of the most popular Muay Thai athletes on the ONE Championship roster today, but that does not mean he has forgotten his roots.
After a brilliant outing at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, 'King of the North' reflected on the advice given to him by old friend Jordan Coe in an Instagram post. He wrote in the caption:
"My friend Jordan Coe once said when times get tough, look at where you started and look where you are now. I am grateful for this journey."
Check out the post below:
Coe was a Scottish Muay Thai athlete who tragically passed away in Thailand in March 2017 due to suspected heatstroke while cutting weight for his Muay Thai bout.
Coe's advice to the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product rings true, as Carrillo, despite his many setbacks, has been on a tear since his ONE debut in April 2023. He finished four out of his five opponents in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.
At ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo made his featherweight Muay Thai debut by knocking out divisional mainstay Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in round two.
Nico Carrillo, Sitthichai link up for donation drive to help earthquake survivors in Myanmar and Thailand
Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai matched their ferocity inside the circle with their willingness to help others by joining forces to raise funds for survivors of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar and Thailand on March 28.
The 26-year-old announced their collaboration in a separate Instagram post. The caption read:
"For those who don't know, myself and Sitthichai are auctioning off our fight shorts to the highest bidder to raise money for the people that the earthquake in Myanmar and Bangkok effected 🙏🏽🇹🇭🇲🇲"
Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.