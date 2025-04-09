"Grateful for this journey" - Nico Carrillo remembers his old friend Jordan Coe's advice, reflecting on his sterling Muay Thai career

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo might be one of the most popular Muay Thai athletes on the ONE Championship roster today, but that does not mean he has forgotten his roots.

Ad

After a brilliant outing at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, 'King of the North' reflected on the advice given to him by old friend Jordan Coe in an Instagram post. He wrote in the caption:

"My friend Jordan Coe once said when times get tough, look at where you started and look where you are now. I am grateful for this journey."

Ad

Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Coe was a Scottish Muay Thai athlete who tragically passed away in Thailand in March 2017 due to suspected heatstroke while cutting weight for his Muay Thai bout.

Coe's advice to the Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy product rings true, as Carrillo, despite his many setbacks, has been on a tear since his ONE debut in April 2023. He finished four out of his five opponents in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

At ONE Fight Night 30, Carrillo made his featherweight Muay Thai debut by knocking out divisional mainstay Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in round two.

Ad

Nico Carrillo, Sitthichai link up for donation drive to help earthquake survivors in Myanmar and Thailand

Nico Carrillo and Sitthichai matched their ferocity inside the circle with their willingness to help others by joining forces to raise funds for survivors of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked Myanmar and Thailand on March 28.

The 26-year-old announced their collaboration in a separate Instagram post. The caption read:

Ad

"For those who don't know, myself and Sitthichai are auctioning off our fight shorts to the highest bidder to raise money for the people that the earthquake in Myanmar and Bangkok effected 🙏🏽🇹🇭🇲🇲"

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.