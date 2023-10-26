"Great fight right there" - Dustin Poirier approves former champion's BMF title challenge for Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier recently shared his reaction after a former champion issued a challenge to Justin Gaethje for his 'BMF' title.

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway took to his X account, where he commented on 'The Highlight' stating that he would be willing to wait for a year if it means he can challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. He mentioned that if Justin Gaethje changes his mind, he would love to challenge him and put on an entertaining bout for the fans.

He wrote:

"If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF @JustinGaethje"

Dustin Poirier, who has fought both fighters twice in the octagon, chimed in and expressed interest in seeing a bout between the two fan-favorites materialize. He quoted the former featherweight champion's tweet and agreed that it would be a can't miss fight, writing:

"Great fight right there!"

UFC CEO Dana White indicated that former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira could earn the next title shot because his removal from UFC 294 was out of his control. It will be interesting to see whether the UFC will make an attempt to book Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title should they go in another direction for Islam Makhachev's next lightweight title defence.

Dustin Poirier's reaction to Max Holloway challenging for the 'BMF' title

Justin Gaethje reacts to Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC 294

Justin Gaethje weighed in after Islam Makhachev successfully retained his lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 this past weekend.

Makhachev silenced all the doubters who believed that he escaped with a win over Volkanovski at UFC 284 and made a statement in the rematch. It was a highly anticipated bout as 'Volk' stepped in to replace Charles Oliveira on less than two-weeks notice.

The fight didn't last very long as the lightweight champion dropped 'Volk' with a head-kick and then finished him with ground strikes to earn a TKO win at 3:06 of the first round. Following the bout, the 'BMF' title holder tweeted his reaction and complemented Islam Makhachev on his performance, writing:

"Heck of a performance by Islam. I have a mountain to climb."

Reaction to Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch