"Great movies made around them" - Conor McGregor wants to emulate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone's Hollywood success

Conor McGregor believes he is destined to emulate the careers of Hollywood icons such as Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

The Irishman is currently on a press tour for his new movie Road House, where he makes his acting debut alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal. 'The Notorious' plays a major antagonist in the film, which was released for Amazon Prime video subscribers on the platform earlier today.

McGregor is also expected to make his highly anticipated UFC return following the culmination of his press tour, and the 35-year-old recently dropped some details about his fighting future in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

The Dublin native revealed he had just two fights left on his contract and noted that there have been no talks about a potential new deal.

He then highlighted the interest in him from Hollywood and claimed that the UFC would have to offer him something substantial, as he plans on emulating the careers of some of Hollywood's greats. McGregor explained:

"I don't know whether they [the UFC] know what to come at me with. Hollywood now is lined up. Think about the amount of movies I could do, the amount of unusual crazy things. There's guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, there's all these great movies made around them. Think about the movies you could make about me."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments here (15:40):

Conor McGregor on whether or not 'Road House' media obligations stopped him from competing at UFC 300

Conor McGregor has provided some details on whether or not his participation in the promotional tours for 'Road House' prevented him for making his comeback at UFC 300.

The highly anticipated card, which takes place next month on Aril 13, was promised to be one of the biggest in the organization's history. Fans naturally expected MMA's biggest star to make his comeback on the pay-per-view card.

McGregor eventually doused those rumors at the beginning of the year, when he announced that he would face Michael Chandler in July. This has led to speculation that his acting debut has delayed his return.

Speaking in the same interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor refuted the notion he had put off his MMA return for acting, instead stating that if he was offered UFC 300, he would have made it work. He said:

“You know, it would’ve been, I would’ve adjusted it and I would’ve, I would’ve made it work for sure but I’m happy. . . you know how many champions, how many world champions are on UFC 300, how many world former world champions... I can’t wait to see it and I think that light heavyweight fight is going to be an interesting one.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments here (9:38):