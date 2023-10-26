"Great way to injure yourself" - Canelo Alvarez's insane neck-strengthening exercise has fans shocked

Canelo Alvarez secured yet another dominant win to retain his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo just last month. However, the 33-year-old Mexican pugilist shows no signs of slowing down, as he's already immersed in an intense training regimen.

Alvarez can occasionally be observed placing a weight plate on his forehead and performing head curls, an exercise aimed at fortifying his chin and enhancing the durability of his neck.

A video of Canelo Alvarez engaging in yet another unconventional durability workout gained widespread attention on social media. In the clip, the undisputed super middleweight champion is depicted hanging himself upside down from a punching bag, all the while engaging in a neck-mobility exercise.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez's workout routine elicited a diverse range of reactions from the combat sports community.

One fan wrote:

"That’s the big difference between Canelo and almost anybody else. Charlo may not have another workout until spring of 2024."

Another wrote:

"Does this to scare most of his opponents"

Check out some more reactions below:

"The face of boxing is staying ready for his next fight 😤😤😤"

"That's a great way to injure yourself."

"What kinda freaky stuff Canelo into?"

"This is looking like a training camp"

"Makes me cringe that, sure the old Gregory Peck shouldn’t do that!"

"Bro need to sit up, look like his blood rushing to his head"

Credits: @MichaelBensonn on X

Who managed to beat Canelo Alvarez in the boxing ring?

Canelo Alvarez is presently one of the standout icons in contemporary boxing. As a former pound-for-pound champion, he has secured numerous world titles across four different weight divisions, ranging from light middleweight to light heavyweight.

Alvarez holds a unique position in the annals of boxing history, being the only boxer to attain undisputed champion status in the 168 lbs weight class. Since 2020, he has consistently held the WBA, WBC, and Ring magazine titles, and he added the IBF and WBO belts to his collection in 2021.

However, in his remarkable 18-year professional career, Alvarez has only suffered defeat in two noteworthy bouts out of 64 fights. His first setback occurred in 2013 at the hands of Floyd Mayweather, followed by a surprising upset to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022.