Watch: Canelo Alvarez's insane neck workout 

Canelo Alvarez has released a video focusing on his neck conditioning. The Mexican P4P king is known for his tremendous upper body speed and head movement.

However, it was not always like this. As a young professional, Canelo had comparatively poor head and body movement. The amazing technique he displays now something he has developed and mastered over time. Matchroom Boxing has now posted a behind the scenes video of Canelo going through his neck workout.

Watch the video down below:

Matchroom Boxing gave fans just a short glimpse of his neck workout. Canelo wears a weighted plate with straps over his head. The device is connected to a cord that is tied to a static bar. Canelo walks away from the bar, stretching the cord, creating more tension in his neck muscles. The first set of exercises involves moving his head side to side with the constant pressure of the cord pulling back.

In the next exercise, the Unified Super-Middleweight Champion of the world keeps spinning around the same axis trying to keep his neck straight. You can see Canelo gritting his teeth as he tries his best to keep the cord and his head level during the exercise. Such exercises are very common for boxers to help them build their neck muscles.

This directly helps them with their head movement and reflexes in the boxing match.

Eddie Hearn describes Canelo Alvarez's spectacular ring walkout against Avni Yildirim

DAZN Boxing just released the first episode of Canelo Unwrapped on their YouTube channel. In the video, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn describes Canelo's walkout against Avni Yildirim:

"He's fighting against Avni Yildirim, we had J Balvin performing, who is, you know a big star. And the ring walk was seven minutes right, with fireworks spectacular going off, his feet are dancing on the stage. You could just see Yildirim watching, going, 'Oh no.'"

Canelo Alvarez has a reputation for boasting some of the best ring walks. Canelo's ringwalks are always extravagant, with a musical performance and a Mexican theme. His next fight against Dmitry Bivol will be during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

