Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Complete undercard and more details 

Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol are set to clash on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Mexican is looking to add a new world title to his collection and become the first man to defeat Bivol as a professional.

Eddie Hearn is the promoter of the event which will be broadcasted around the world on DAZN. Alvarez has signed a two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and will face Gennadiy Golovkin in September if he is victorious against the Russian.

The top pound-for-pound superstar is looking fast and powerful as he trains for another massive fight.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @Canelo] Canelo Alvarez on the reflex bag training for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th… Canelo Alvarez on the reflex bag training for Dmitry Bivol on May 7th…[🎥 @Canelo] https://t.co/vbiu9CXS5f

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol - Full Undercard

Check out the full undercard below:

Main Event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBA Light Heavyweight Championship)

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang (IBF Heavyweight Championship Eliminator)

Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (IBF North American Super Lightweight Championship)

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez (IBF North American Championship)

Joselito Velazquez vs. TBA (Flyweight)

Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva (Middleweight)

Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vicente Schaarbai (Lightweight)

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa (Super Featherweight)

Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos (Super Lightweight)

The standout fight on the undercard is Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang. A win for either boxer could put them in prime position to face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, which is rumored to be taking place on July 23rd. Hrgovic is unbeaten in 14 fights and has 12 victories coming from knockouts. The Croatian is one of the most feared heavyweights in the world. The likes of Luiz Ortiz and Joseph Parker have given up the opportunity to fight him.

Watch the highlights of Hrgovic's last fight against Emir Ahmatovic:

Meanwhile, Zhang is also unbeaten and an unknown quantity. The Chinese pugilist suffered a majority draw against Jerry Forrest back in early 2021. However, 'Big Bang' claimed a second round stoppage victory against Craig Lewis in his last bout.

Another fight on the card to get excited about is Shakram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez. Giyasov is a talented prospect in the welterweight division and Gomez will be a step up in competition.

Edited by John Cunningham