Greg Hardy says he’s ready for the big names in the UFC heavyweight division

Greg Hardy says he’s ready to take on the big names in the UFC’s hard-hitting heavyweight division.

The controversial heavyweight his coming off an impressive second-round TKO victory over Maurice Greene at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva last weekend, his second straight win and his fourth overall inside the UFC.

After his latest win over Greene -who is perceived as a step up in competition - Hardy said that he’s ready for the bigger names in the division.

Speaking to ESPN MMA post-fight, Hardy said that he’s not afraid of anyone.

“Rank ‘em and run ‘em down, and I hope people notice that there wasn’t a lot of backing out and running away,” said Hardy. “I stayed in the pocket and fought my fight, I think from now on, that’s what we’re gonna do. We’re not scared of anybody. I got the moves, I got the coaches, and if you think this was good, wait until the next time.”

Greg Hardy adds that a championship has always been on his mind, and believes that he’s just a couple of wins away from being in the mix for a world title shot.

“[Thoughts of a championship] was in there from day one, I knew I was gonna be here, it’s just that I wanted to earn it. As much trash as I talk, I’m a guy that has morals, I’m a guy that believes in earning that king spot. I think I’m on my way to earning it right now. I think if I take out a couple more big guys, a couple more good names - which I’m looking for, bring it! - I think that’s going to be my next moves.”

Greg Hardy then proceeded to call out two of the everyone in the heavyweight division, including it’s hardest hitters hardest-hitters in Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, both former world title challengers.

“Big boy shots, title shots. [Francis] Ngannou, weak pillow-hands [Derrick] Lewis, everybody.”

Being a five-year NFL veteran, Greg Hardy added that he’s faced bigger and scarier men than the ones in the UFC’s heavyweight ranks.

“The scariest men in the world are 6-8, 350-pounds, and I was taking on those guys, two, three at a time. These little boys in the UFC are nothing. They throw hands just like I throw hands, and when the time comes - and it’s not yet - but when the time comes, I will break you,” Hardy stated.

Rookie MMA tour done, says Greg Hardy

While UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has been able to get it done inside the Octagon, it hasn’t been without controversy.

Apart from the issues outside his MMA career that have continued to haunt him to this day, Greg Hardy began his UFC career on a sour note after getting disqualified for an illegal knee.

After picking up two impressive wins, Greg Hardy was back in the hot seat again after being seen using an inhaler in between rounds. This led to his win over Ben Sosoli getting overturned and ruled a No Contest.

After losing to Alexander Volkov, Greg Hardy has bounced back with another set of back-to-back wins, with his most recent being a TKO win over Maurice Greene at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Silva.

Even his most recent win was nearly put in jeopardy after nearly becoming the first heavyweight to ever miss weight in the UFC.

For Greg Hardy, all the setbacks and all the controversy are just part of growing pains in what he calls his ‘rookie’ tour in MMA.

“It’s all part of the journey, and everyone keep in mind, this is my rookie tour,” Hardy said. “I’m figuring things out and I’m learning, and the scary thing is I’m learning so fast. I’m taking ground every chance that I get.”

“You didn’t see the inhaler thing again, you didn’t see the DQ thing again, you don’t see me flailing on the ground again, you don’t see me missing punches again recklessly. Things are slowly getting taken out that are not needed, and the things that are getting added are making me more and more of a competitor.”

So when does the rookie tour end?

Hardy said that after his win over Greene, the rookie season is done.

“Today is the day. There is no more rookie Greg Hardy. Fear me.”