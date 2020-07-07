Greg Hardy vs. Khalil Rountree in the works for UFC 252

Greg Hardy has been one of the most controversial UFC fighters signed in recent memory. Known for his time in NFL, Greg Hardy has managed to take over the MMA fan base without much difficulty and has now established himself as a fighter to watch out for.

As first reported by Combate, Greg Hardy is now all set to enter the Octagon, this time against former The Ultimate Fighter contestant, Khalil Rountree.

Greg Hardy will enter the fight with a record of 6-2, which includes a competitive clash against ranked heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov. Greg Hardy has been on an interesting run in the UFC and has had a few good performances as well. In his last outing, Hardy defeated Yorgan De Castro via unanimous decision.

Khalil Rountree will enter the fight 8-4(1) and now has a great opportunity in locking horns against someone like Greg Hardy.

Despite a seemingly strong campaign behind him, Greg Hardy is still an extremely polarizing figure in the MMA world. If Khalil Rountree manages to secure a win over Greg Hardy, this can be big for him. In the past, Khalil Rountree has secured similar upset wins, the most famous is his surprising knockout win over Gokhan Saki. A similar performance against Greg Hardy can be a lot beneficial for him if he hopes to have a long run in the UFC.

For Greg Hardy, this is a chance to prove that he is worth his brand. In his bouts so far, Greg Hardy has not secured a win over a fighter who has any kind of name-value. Against Alexander Volkov, he proved he could go head to head against a contender. This time, he can prove he can defeat considerably higher ranked fighter.

Updated UFC 252 card

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Junior Dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Khalil Rountree vs. Greg Hardy

Livinha Souza vs. Ashley Yoder

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Manel Kape

Zelim Imadaev vs. Laureano Staropoli