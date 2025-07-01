Gregory Rodrigues issues brutally honest response to backlash over scary UFC 317 knockout: "That's what I do"

Gregory Rodrigues gave his take on the criticism directed at him following his devastating knockout win at UFC 317. Rodrigues isn't worried by the scrutiny, as he emphasizes being a professional MMA fighter who gives his all inside the octagon.

Rodrigues took on Jack Hermansson in the prelims of UFC 317 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Brazilian middleweight dropped Hermansson out cold with a brutal left hook in the opening round. As referee Herb Dean rushed to end the bout, Rodrigues followed up with a hammer fist to his opponent, who was already unconscious on the canvas.

Rodrigues' follow-up shot sparked criticism from many in the MMA community, with some blaming Dean for not interfering sooner. However, 'Robocop' isn't concerned about the situation, as evidenced by his remarks at the post-fight press conference. He said:

''First of all, I don’t care what the people think. When you go inside the cage, we signed the contract, we’re able to do everything. If it was on the other side, and he did the same, why am I going to be mad with him? He did his job. I hope he’s OK. He’s a warrior like me. But I’m not going to stop until the ref says to stop. I just did my job. That’s what I do. That’s what he does. It is what it is. It was my night.”

Rodrigues (17-6) is now 8-3 in the promotion. The 33-year-old got back on the victory side at UFC 317 after his loss to Jared Cannonier, who broke his three-fight win streak at UFC Vegas 102 earlier this year.

Jack Hermansson releases statement after losing to Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317

Jack Hermansson suffered a vicious opening round knockout defeat against Gregory Rodrigues at UFC 317. Notably, the Brazilian drew criticism from many for his follow-up shot to Hermansson, who was already out flat on the ground.

Following his loss, Hermansson resorted to social media and acknowledged his poor performance, writing:

''No need to sugar coat it. I made a mistake. I got knocked out. Congratulations to my opponent @gregoryrodriguesmma well done. Thank you to my team and supporters. I will be back.''

Hermansson (24-9) is now 2-3 in his last five octagon appearances. Since his promotional debut in 2016, the 37-year-old overcame several well-known opponents, including Chris Curtis, Kelvin Gastelum, and Joe Pyfer.

