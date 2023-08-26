“Grown men across the world shedding tears” - The Korean Zombie’s teary-eyed retirement triggers wave of support from MMA fans

Featherweight icon Chan Sung Jung has decided to hang up his gloves following his clash with Max Holloway at the UFC Singapore event held on August 26, 2023.

As Jung walked out to the familiar tune of 'Zombie,' a protest anthem that has accompanied his entrances throughout his career, fans around the world welcomed him with open arms.

Regrettably, the fight didn't unfold as the seasoned fighter had envisioned. Despite having his moments, The Korean Zombie couldn't counter Holloway's strategic control, culminating in a third-round loss. The defeat spelled the end of Zombie's hopes for a final title pursuit.

During a poignant post-fight interview, The Korean Zombie communicated his retirement through his translator, stating:

"I embarked on this journey with the aspiration of becoming a champion. My aim was never to be ranked third, fourth, or fifth. I dedicated my best efforts to prepare for Max Holloway. Although I held the belief that I could overcome him, my attempt ended in defeat. I no longer perceive the prospect of another opportunity. Thus, I've made the decision to step away from the fighting world."

Following the retirement announcement, an outpouring of support from MMA enthusiasts resonated across the globe. Spinnin Backfist's Twitter account expressed:

"Korean Zombie's farewell has evoked tears from grown men worldwide. A testament to his impact. His legacy will endure."

In unison, fans conveyed their heartfelt emotions, with one sharing:

"I'll candidly admit, tears welled up. An emotional closure to an extraordinary journey."

"The playing of 'Zombie' during his entrance, accompanied by the crowd singing, carried profound weight."

"Never, ever have I witnessed such a departure. The reason I became invested in MMA, my first taste was Zombie vs. Aldo, and it captivated me."

As the 36-year-old's illustrious career concludes, the sentiment of gratitude and admiration from fans worldwide is a testament to the impact he has left on the sport.

The Korean Zombie's unique feat in the UFC

The Korean Zombie's prowess as a top featherweight fighter is evident, as a recent statistic unveils a remarkable aspect of his UFC journey that draws parallels only with the legendary Jon Jones.

For an astonishing nine consecutive UFC events, The featherweight contender has stood at the forefront of the fight card, a testament to his appeal and drawing power among fans. Surpassing the norm, his streak is second in length only to heavyweight king 'Bones', who has an astounding 16 straight main event appearances to his name, dating back to 2011.

"The Korean Zombie has headlined every UFC event he's competed on since 2012. The only fighter on the current roster with a longer streak is Jon Jones. 16 straight main events dating back to 2011."

