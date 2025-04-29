"GSP JRE experience soon" - Georges St-Pierre's powerful ayahuasca confession leaves fans reflecting

Former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre shared his experience of consuming ayahuasca during the COVID-19 period.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Rush' shared that he tried ayahuasca because of his curiosity regarding consciousness. He revealed that it was "an incredible adventure" to try the drug as he got to learn a lot about himself during the mental journey.

"I did that during COVID. I can't tell you where and when, but I always wanted to do this because I'm very curious about consciousness. What is consciousness? The religious people will say it's your soul. The scientists will say it's the chemistry in your brain. If your senses fool you once, it can fool you twice, and forever."

He added:

"I decided to go on a journey and tried it. It's not a recreative drug, it's not fun, but I learned more about myself. And I am happy I did it. It was an incredible adventure."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below:

'Rush's' comments about his experience with ayahuasca sparked fan reaction on the platform, as they started to flood the comments section of the post. One fan commented:

"GSP JRE experience soon."

Others commented:

"Good for him, he found himself."

"Curious to hear more about what he learned and how it affected his opinion on consciousness."

"Consciousness acknowledges everything and judges nothing."

"GOATS are spiritual too."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Georges St-Pierre hails Belal Muhammad's skillset

Georges St-Pierre has hailed reigning UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and labeled him "the complete package".

During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, 'Rush' shared his thoughts about Muhammad's upcoming title defence against Jack della Maddalena and also praised 'Remember the Name's' skillset and fighting style.

"Belal is the complete package, he's good everywhere. He's got a very awkward style that throws a lot of people off, especially standing up in [the] striking department. [Maddalena] on the other side is on a tear. He's got a good momentum, he's on a winning streak, and it's going to be an interesting fight."

He added:

"[Maddalena] could have the advantage in the striking department, but it's not only a kickboxing match, it's mixed martial arts. I believe if [you're] Belal Muhammad, that's where you take advantage of it. I think he's got more tools to win, but that doesn't mean he's going to win. It's all about how they're going to match their style against each other."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below (2:31):

