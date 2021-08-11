GSP's coach Firas Zahabi explains why Jake Paul could be more dangerous than Tyron Woodley in their upcoming boxing bout

Firas Zahabi believes Jake Paul has more incentive than Tyron Woodley to win their upcoming boxing match on August 29. According to Zahabi, Jake Paul will definitely earn credibility as a professional boxer if he beats Woodley in their upcoming fight and that's why he will go the extra mile to get his hand raised.

On the flipside, Zahabi thinks Woodley has a lot to lose in this fight. 'The Chosen One' is expected to win the fight because he has fought some of the best fighters inside a cage while his opponent doesn't have a lot of experience dealing with legitimate strikers. But if he loses, Zahabi claims it would be an embarrassing situation for the former welterweight champ.

Not just that, if Paul wins, Zahabi thinks it will have a negative impact on MMA as a whole:

"If Jake Paul wins this fight, it will give him the credibility. He's going to have that credibility of beating a former world champion in UFC, I mean that is going to be huge. So, I think Jake has more incentives to win and that makes a big difference. You train differently, you fight differently and you are willing to take more punishment. But on the other side I think it will be very embarrassing for Tyron to lose this fight. It would be very embarrassing for Tyron and also, MMA, as a whole it will be embarrassing for us," said Zahabi.

Jake Paul can knockout Tyron Woodley, claims Firas Zahabi

Jake Paul is very confident about beating Woodley in their upcoming showdown. He has also promised to knock out his opponent in the fight. According to Zahabi, Jake Paul can win by knockout but he must do it early in the fight. Zahabi doesn't think Paul has the technique to go the distance and pick up a decision against Woodley.

According to him, Jake Paul must lay his hands on Woodley inside the first two to three rounds and try to get the job done as soon as possible.

