GSP's coach Firas Zahabi predicts who wins the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight

One of the greatest minds in the sport of MMA, Firas Zahabi, has given the fans his opinion of how he sees the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley going down. The Tristar gym's brains-in-chief took to his YouTube channel, where he often posts fight analysis and predictions to give an insight into how the anticipated boxing bout may go down.

The well-decorated trainer made his pick at the start, leaning towards 'The Chosen One'.

"I'm gonna let you guys know okay, I'm picking Tyron Woodley" said Zahabi at the very beginning of the video.

Firas Zahabi then provided the reason for picking the former UFC welterweight champion. He said:

"If I've ever trained with a guy, if I ever train with anybody I always pick that person. I know that person personally, I want you guys to know how I operate."

Firas Zahabi gave his thoughts on Jake Paul, stating that the YouTuber isn't afraid to lead the attack and hunt for the knockout. The veteran trainer said:

"Now let's talk about Jake Paul. Jake Paul is not gun shy, Jake Paul is gonna go for the kill. He's gonna pounce on Woodley and I'm saying all this because I think Jake Paul might move ahead on the cards. Why? Because he's more aggressive. He's gonna throw more."

Watch Zahabi's full analysis of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

Firas Zahabi is best known for being the head coach of Georges St-Pierre, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever. Zahabi has nurtured many high-level martial artists, including current UFC fighter Kevin Lee and former UFC welterweight title contender Rory Macdonald.

Jake Paul is a slight favorite going into the fight against Tyron Woodley

Many celebrities and fighters have picked Jake Paul to knock Tyron Woodley out in the upcoming boxing bout. A surprising prediction came from fellow MMA fighter Henry 'Triple C' Cejudo, who gave Jake Paul his credit and picked him over a seasoned veteran MMA fighter like Woodley. 'The Problem Child' will have the necessary psychological edge over Woodley on August 29 and will look to take advantage of the same.

Watch Henry Cejudo's take on Woodley vs. Paul below:

