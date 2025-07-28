"Guns will always be greater than fists" - Fans react to ex-UFC champion Rampage Jackson’s carnival moment with alleged gang members

Rampage Jackson recently had an interaction with individuals believed to be members of a Mexican gang, which caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.@mymixtapez on X shared a clip from one of Jackson's recent Kick livestreams, where he was with his son and others exploring a carnival. However, shortly after, a few strangers approached them for a conversation. During this interaction, the former UFC champion appeared to advise them to &quot;be smart&quot; about continuing their interaction.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @mymixtapez's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Rampage from the hood. They know what they dealing with. Guns will always be greater than fists.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Be smart&quot; was the nice way of saying find somebody else to play with.&quot;&quot;Yeahhh, Rampage knows not to mix with them. I'm the same way. A lot of dudes like that are prison-bound. A lot of em have a heavy predatory nature that will target you if they think they can get over on you. Doesn't take much to light a match with these characters. Move wisely.&quot;&quot;You can be the hardest man on earth, but you can’t stop bullets magneto style.&quot;&quot;Needs a translator. The only thing I caught was Be Smart, everything else was gibberish.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @mymixtapez on X]When Rampage Jackson refrained from confronting Kevin HollandA few months ago, Rampage Jackson and Kevin Holland nearly got into an altercation after Holland expressed his desire to fight the former UFC champion on the JAXXON PODCAST. In a subsequent episode, Jackson explained why he chose not to escalate the situation or confront the UFC middleweight fighter.He said:&quot;I had to be real professional. I was real proud of myself...A man-to-man, you just don't tell another man, 'Shut the fu*k up'...without violence being threatened...I'm like, I'm gonna be the bigger guy...he got a fight this weekend...I cared about his fight and I don't want to lose my temper, fight him and get in trouble, and Dana White get mad at me because sometimes you got to be the bigger person in times like that.&quot;Check out Rampage Jackson's comments below (0:35):