"I think I'd be awesome for it" - Gurdarshan Mangat on a possible pro-wrestling foray

'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat will have his hands full at ONE 158 when he faces Yodkaikaew Fairtex. Ahead of their June 3 showdown, the Indian-Canadian fighter spoke with the media in a pre-fight interview session.

He said that he learned the English language after watching pro-wrestling. Today, he is friends with pro-wrestlers Satnam Singh of the AEW and Jinder Mahal of the WWE. Mangat was asked if he would be interested in jumping into professional wrestling. He responded:

"I think I'd be awesome for it. I'm kind of like the Indian Rey Mysterio. Athletic ability, exciting to watch, high flying moves. I'm always open to something like that."

He also revealed his list of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time:

"My Mount Rushmore of wrestlers would be Bret 'The Hitman' Hart, Shawn Michaels, 'The Rock', 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! Indian hero Gurdarshan Mangat makes a statement in his ONE debut, knocking out former World Title challenger Toni Tauru at 1:23 of Round 3! 🇮🇳 #WeAreONE #ReignOfValor #Yangon #MartialArts https://t.co/BDFbxGdKHX

'Saint Lion' will be competing on June 3 at ONE 158 against Thai striker Yodkaikaew. Mangat said he could not be here without the support of his wife.

Gurdarshan Mangat, his wife, and MMA

Through injuries and layoffs, Gurdarshan Mangat's partner, Chandni, has been there to support him. Without her, he would be unable to compete today. In an interview with ONE Championship, he explained:

“I had gone through some injuries, so I wasn’t able to train. I couldn’t get a job, and she supported me. She stood by me, she believed in me, and she held me up at times when I didn’t believe in myself."

While cage fighting may be an individual sport, Mangat says that Chandni always stands by him:

“I believe that there can be no lion without the lioness because a lioness is the one who stands beside the lion and gives him strength. That’s what Chandni has been to me. She has been the compassionate one who told me how big this can all become, and she has helped me out when I failed. Without her, I don’t know what kind of path I would have gone down.”

His opponent, Yodkaikaew, will want to get back into the win column against 'Saint Lion' Gurdarshan Mangat at ONE 158 on June 3. As for Mangat, a win will get him a little closer to earning a title shot in ONE Championship.

