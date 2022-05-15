“I want to be an inspiration to new generations” - Guto Inocente aims to follow the footsteps of his idols

After competing all over the world, Guto Inocente found his way to the global stage of ONE Championship to do what those before him did for his career.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Inocente said that he wouldn’t have come this far if legends like Peter Aerts, Ernesto Hoost, and Mirko Cro Cop weren’t there to inspire him.

Guto Inocente said:

“I’ve been in the fighting game for a long time. At the beginning of my career, I was inspired by all these great legends of the past. These were the guys I watched fight, and they inspired me a lot.”

Aerts and Hoost are legends in kickboxing, having won three K-1 World Grand Prix Championships each, among multiple accolades to their name. Meanwhile, Cro Cop is a multi-sport athlete, having competed professionally in kickboxing, wrestling, and MMA.

Inocente believes that inspiring the next generation could be his way of paying it forward and honoring the legends before him.

“I want to be an inspiration to new generations, [just] like the guys I mentioned were inspiration to me when I started. I want them to aim to get where I already am. I want them to understand and see that I have a different game. I want to show that we don’t have to be like anyone else to stand out.”

Guto Inocente carries lessons from his dad

Apart from the legends that inspired him to pursue a martial arts career, Guto Inocente also credits his dad for guiding him on the path he chose.

In the same interview, the 35-year-old said:

“He’s a guy who formed me in everything, both in the fight game and in my personality. So he is my mentor. He is the one who teaches and inspires me. And thank God, we are together to this day.”

His dad shared the value of persistence, which Inocente believes is the secret to succeeding in any sport:

“This is the most important thing for all athletes. An athlete’s career is not easy; it is difficult to be consistent. And the one who persists is the one who achieves their desired goals.”

Guto Inocente will need a lot of persistence when he fights the dangerous Rade Opacic at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20.

The hulking Serbian will no doubt aim to take him down with his striking, and it’s up to the Real Combat Technique representative to show that he’s not the type to back down from a challenge.

