"Guy with roid gut speaking"- Michael Chandler's attempt to ridicule Conor McGregor's career crumbles as fans spotlight the Irishman's triumphs

Conor McGregor's recent proclamation that his fight against Michael Chandler will happen at 185 pounds has prompted 'Iron' to reignite his social media feud with the Irishman. However, his latest attempt to slander the Irishman's legacy has met with resistance from fight fans.

In a post on X, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion tried to ridicule McGregor by suggesting that he was a weight bully early in his career:

"Don’t forget who was a natural featherweight who started his UFC career fighting cherry-picked bantamweights."

The 37-year-old's dig failed to find the intended effect but instead riled up fight fans, prompting them to flood his comments section chiming in support of the Irishman.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@Russgoat_04 ridiculed Michael Chandler, saying:

"Guy with roid gut speaking."

@squire31 reasoned:

"I love you, Mike, but Conor has knocked out two of the guys you’ve lost to. I know MMA math doesn’t always add up correctly, but you could do better than that tweet."

@charboneau420 wrote:

"Don't forget who was double champ."

@Blokz7 had this to say:

"Don’t forget who’s had five UFC fights and lost three of them."

@danielshannon32 said:

"Come on, Mike, don’t get bitter."

@SportsAnalyzed wrote:

"Chandler has only beat Tony [Ferguson] and [Dan] Hooker. Conor is a level up both of them. It's going to be a close one."

@gestaltzerfoul noted:

"[Eddie] Alvarez gave you war. Conor played around with him. levels."

@Ashwani2394 chimed in, saying:

"He knocked out undefeated [Jose] Aldo, so don't make fun ....He's still one of the best."

@CsMo0vies14 wrote:

"The OG double champ champ. Remember."

@sentiijatt noted:

"Don’t forget who has touched UFC gold and who hasn’t."

Conor McGregor announces date for long-awaited return against Michael Chandler

After months of speculation, Conor McGregor has finally revealed the date for his return to action. In a New Year's post on X, the Irishman revealed that he'll fight during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Dubbing his return as "the greatest comeback of all time," Mcgregor said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, Happy New Year to you all. I'd like to announce the return date for myself, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, for the greatest comeback of all time, will take place in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June the 29th... and the opponent, Michael Chandler."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on his fight against Michael Chandler below:

Furthermore, with a burst of maniacal laughter, the former two-division champion claimed that the fight would happen at 185 pounds (middleweight). If this is true, this would be the heaviest both men would've fought in their careers.