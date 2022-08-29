"Guys that have been beaten by Kamaru, they get another shot" - Michael Bisping names potential opponents for Leon Edwards if he doesn't defend title against Kamaru Usman next

Kamaru Usman's knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278 did more than just stun the rest of the MMA world.

Kamaru Usman dominated multiple contenders, even defeating the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington twice. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in on only the second-ever British UFC champion's future opponents and included the duo.

Bisping first singled out Masvidal in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"All those guys that have been beaten by Kamaru, they get another shot. Masvidal, I mean look at that, they've got history. Masvidal essentially assaulted him backstage at the O2 Arena after they both fought. He'd beaten Darren Till, Leon had had a tremendous performance against Gunnar Nelson. He walked up, three-pieced him, whatever you wanna call it. They should fight, they should fight! If Leon does fight Kamaru and he gets past him, that needs to be the next fight."

Bisping then moved onto the former number one contender, Colby Covington:

"Of course, Colby Covington. Colby would sell the s**t out of that as well because that's what he does, he's a very charismatic guy."

Both these matchups could materialize if Leon Edwards can overcome Usman, who is sure to be his first title challenger.

Jorge Masvidal calls out Leon Edwards after his win against Kamaru Usman

Bisping's insistence that Masvidal should be able to challenge Edwards is no surprise. 'Gamebred' and 'Rocky' have a torrid history and there is no better stage to settle it than a championship main event.

Their backstage altercation after UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal began a sour rivalry between the two. Masvidal's sucker punch and follow-up combo was famously coined by the man himself as the 'three piece and a soda'.

Watch their backstage skirmish at UFC London:

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

The phrase made a comeback after Edwards' win against Kamaru Usman, prompting Dana White to suggest a return to London for the next welterweight championship bout. Masvidal took to Instagram to post a story with emojis depicting his phrase:

"I heard we going to London again [England flag] [three chicken pieces] [soda]"

Check out Jorge Masvidal's Instagram story:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #UFC278 Jorge Masvidal references the infamous three piece and a soda on his Instagram story Jorge Masvidal references the infamous three piece and a soda on his Instagram story 👀 #UFC278 https://t.co/P1L31xXC4A

However, Bisping notioned towards Masvidal having to wait it out for another shot at Edwards. 'Rocky's camp made their intentions clear according to Bisping, who said:

"But I know that Leon and his coaches said they're gonna make Masvidal wait, they're gonna frustrate him. And I don't blame them for doing that, because he did sucker punch him!"

Watch Michael Bisping's full comments on Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham