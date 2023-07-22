"Guys a bum for fake glove touch" - Fans slam fighter who KO'd opponent under 2 secs with clean head kick for 'faking' glove touch

MMA fighter Luis Hernandez has been accused of a fake glove touch after he seemingly broke the record for the fastest KO in MMA history flooring Brian Topp with a vicious head kick two seconds into their Titan FC 83 bout.

Moreover, the validity of the KO is also being questioned. Although Titan FC officials pegged it as a 1 second KO, many fans and pundits challenged the validity of it.

The bout has gained even more infamy since fans now speculate that Hernandez played dirty before delivering the fight-ending head kick that fetched him the fastest KO. Twitter user @13cody23 blasted the MMA fighter, saying:

"Guys, a bum for fake glove touch."

Another user @FreeMmaDfs, also voiced his doubts about the glove touch:

"Cheap, or no? Looks like opponent was going for the glove touch there."

Twitter user @elekfjsj also chimed in, saying:

"Cheap, more than one second and he looks REALLY lame"

Another fan @JoeyPerp also blasted the fighter, saying:

"Are we going to ignore that he baited a glove touch? You can say the ol' bait and switch is a fair tactic, but that does CHANGE what this is."

In a supportive comment, @lolimshot, rubbished the dirty tactics narrative, saying:

"Defend yourself at all times! in reply to a dirty fake glove touch."

Another like-minded user came in support of Luis Hernandez and wrote:

"All the guys in the comments talking about fake glove touch have never seen Luis Hernandez fight before. dude starts every single fight with this same kick, be prepared."

@V3ganpussy wrote:

"Lol, was he not going for a glove touch?"

@SirJosephDirt1 wrote:

"Cheap shot."

Image courtesy @Grabaka_Hitman on Twitter

What is the MMA record of Luis Hernandez, who is being accused of fake glove touch?

With this record-breaking KO over Brian Topp, American fighter Luis Hernandez has improved his pro-MMA record of 3-0. Hernandez is also undefeated in the amateur circuit, with a record of 5-0.

Interestingly all his pro wins have come via first-round finishes. In his pro debut at Titan FC 73 in 2021, Hernandez sank in a perfect rear naked choke against Christopher Lavant in just over a minute to close out the fight.

He continued his winning ways in 2022 at iKon FC 1 as he rained down punches from full mount against Nolan Legg to secure his second first-round finish.