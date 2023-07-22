Who is Luis Hernandez? All about Titan FC fighter who KO'd opponent in a second amid controversial fake glove touch

Luis Hernandez, currently trending on social media for a fake glove touch controversy and, more importantly, for knocking out his opponent Brian Topp in just one second at Titan FC 83, is a 26-year-old American MMA athlete.

Hernandez fights out of Miami, Florida, and holds an undefeated professional record of 3-0. He stands at 5 ft 10" in height and enjoys a reach of 72.0" inches. He fights at both welterweight and middleweight.

The fighter racked up five back-to-back wins in the amateur circuit between 2018 to 2021 before turning pro.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman pic.twitter.com/CaVpfuARL3 Unreal ONE second head kick KO by Luis Hernandez at Titan FC. Holy shit. Yes it was announced officially as 1 second. #TitanFC83

In his pro-debut at Titan FC 73 against Christopher Lavant, it took Hernandez just over a minute to squeeze out a perfect rear naked choke submission. Later in 2022, he followed up his stellar run with another first-round finish over Nolan Legg at iKON FC 1.

Interestingly all his fights except two of his amateur bouts have ended in first-round finishes.

As per Tapology, Luis Hernandez is ranked 215 among the active pro-middleweights and 432 among the active welterweight in the United States. Furthermore, he is the No. 29 ranked active middleweight in Florida and the No. 66 ranked pro-middleweight in the US Southeast.

Per Wiki contributor WastelandWanderer, Hernandez is a full-time police officer and was inspired to step into MMA after being inspired by former UFC fighter Forrest Griffin; another officer turned MMA fighter.

Tapology challenges Luis Hernandez's 1-second knockout

Luis Hernandez knocked out his Titan FC 83 opponent Brian Topp just one second into the fight, or did he? Although the official broadcast pegged it as a 1-second knockout, many fans and pundits are not convinced.

Popular combat sports website Tapology which compiles fighter stats, questioned the validity of the newly minted record on Twitter:

"Awesome vid! But no chance we can enter that as 1 second. That would be the fastest MMA KO of all time. It was 3.5 seconds by our stopwatch from the [ref] signaling fight start to [the] ref getting in between to end it. So we've entered it as 3."

Tapology @tapology @Grabaka_Hitman Awesome vid! But no chance we can enter that as 1 second. That would be the fastest MMA KO of all time. It was 3.5 seconds by our stopwatch from ref signalling fight start to ref getting in between to end it. So we've entered it as 3.

Furthermore, many fight fans also came in support of Tapology, rubbishing the record's validity. Twitter user @BigRedTheOutlaw methodically dismantled the fastest KO claim in an inventive post:

"I have a specific interest in the fastest KO record, so I stopwatch, timed and recorded the two fastest fights I've ever timed (Mike Garret vs Sam Heron, and Alex Munoz vs Jesse Moreno) Looks like both may have edged out Hernandez if we are paying attention to the actual time-lapse."

Real Life Yosemite Sam @BigRedTheOutlaw pic.twitter.com/ura3zu3ck6 @tapology @Grabaka_Hitman I have a specific interest in the fastest KO record so I stopwatch timed and recorded the two fastest fights ive ever timed (Mike Garret vs Sam Heron, and Alex Munoz vs Jesse Moreno) Looks like both may have edged out Hernandez if we are paying attention to the actual time lapse twitter.com/i/web/status/1…