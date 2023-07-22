Watch: MMA Fighter breaks fastest KO record with crushing head kick within 2 seconds at Titan FC

As records go, the record for the new fastest KO in MMA looks almost unbeatable. Earlier this week at Titan FC 83, 26-year-old Luiz Hernandes took just two seconds to secure a ko win over Brian Topp.

Right off the bell, Hernandez rushed forward with a vicious kick to the head, knocking Topp out cold, forcing the referee to put an end to the bout. Although the official time pegged it as a 1-second stoppage, not everyone was convinced.

Reacting to the record-breaking KO on Twitter MMA website Tapology challenged that the knockout, in fact, took more than a second:

"Awesome vid! But no chance we can enter that as 1 second. That would be the fastest MMA KO of all time. It was 3.5 seconds by our stopwatch from ref signaling [the] fight start to ref getting in between to end it. So we've entered it as 3."

Twitter user @Dreamchaser1445 also chimed in, questioning the validity of the record:

"Was thinking the same, absolutely amazing ko but def not 1 second."

With the win, Hernandez improved his undefeated MMA record to 3-0. His previous wins have come against Nolan Legg via a first-round TKO and Christopher Lavant via first-round submission.

As per Tapology, Luiz Hernandez is ranked 215 among active pro-middleweight in the United States and No. 43 ranked middleweight in the country. Furthermore, he is the No. 29 ranked pro-middleweight in Florida.

Who holds the record for the fastest KO in the UFC?

The record for the fastest KO in the UFC is held by the Former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. In 2019, it took 'Gambread' just 5 seconds to blitz the promotion's then-new high-profile, Ben Askren, into the nether realm.

At UFC 239, Masvidal wasted no time and rushed toward Askren with an awe-inspiring flying knee seconds into the fight, knocking the former multi-promotional champion out cold. The fight rocketed the American's career to new rights placing him as one of the most bankable stars in the UFC.

The footage of Jorge Masvidal's fastest KO can now be seen in many of the UFC's promotional videos. Earlier this year, after a lopsided loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, 'Gamebred' called it a stop to his career.

Check out the fastest KO in UFC history below: