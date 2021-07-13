'Guys just use him for hype' - MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz compares Conor McGregor to a prostitute following UFC 264 loss

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz has fired shots at Conor McGregor after the Irishman's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

"In reality, f--k him. i don't really care about him. Listen, he's easy money. I hope he's healthy. He can come back and fight [Justin] Gaethje, Islam [Makhachev], Beniel [Dariush] and he's an easy payday for everybody. He's become, like I said, he's a prostitute. Guys use him right now for hype. Because he's easy money. He cannot beat anybody in the top 10 or the top 15. He cannot compete with these guys anymore, he cannot," Ali Abdelaziz said.

Ali Abdelaziz is a well-known personality in the MMA community and is the owner of Dominance MMA Management. He manages many elite-level MMA fighters like Kamaru Usman, Kayla Harrison, Kelvin Gastelum, Frankie Edgar, Cody Garbrandt, Justin Gaethje, Gilbert Burns, Islam Makhachev and Derek Brunson.

You can watch a clip of the interview below:

'He's an evil human being' - Ali Abdelaziz criticizes Conor McGregor for the his actions following loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Speaking to John Morgan, MMA personality Ali Abdelaziz put Conor McGregor on blast, calling him an 'evil person' and saying the 32-year-old was surrounded by yes-men.

"At the end of the day, if you become the captain of your own ship, If you become the boss of your own training, he's his own manager, his own trainer, he's the head coach, everything. When you have a whole bunch of yes-people around you, you know, he's not evolving his game. At the end of the day, good always defeats evil and he's an evil human being."

Conor McGregor has now lost two fights in a row for the first time in his professional MMA career. Both of the Irishman's losses came against Dustin Poirier, who defeated 'The Notorious' at UFC 257 and UFC 264.

This has led many people to believe that McGregor's best days are behind him.

