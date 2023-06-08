WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was in attendance at a Muay Thai tournament at the legendary Rajadamnern stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. A video posted by the handle 'Beyond Kickboxing' on Twitter showed 'The Gypsy King' being introduced and applauded, before taking his seat.

Something that caught a fans attention was Fury swiping his nose, and breathing like he's clearing his sinuses - behavior that is commonly associated with people who consume cocaine. When a fan pointed Fury's actions out, it led to a whole series of hilarious reactions from Twitter users.

Check out the original comment posted by 'PA to Chris W':

"Blimey, cocaine [is] only prohibited in competition [as] per the WADA [World Anti-Doping Agency] rule."

A user with the handle '@C0br4' referred to 'The Gypsy King' as 'Gypsy Ching', while another user named '@heroinsson' said that Fury and Conor McGregor would 'have a blast' together.

Day @heroinsson @chrisrobwill Fury and Conor would have a blast @chrisrobwill Fury and Conor would have a blast

However, one user with the handle '@HarveyDickens20' wasn't amused by the original comment, and said the following:

"[He] rubbed his nose once and, all of a sudden, you think it’s enough evidence to claim [that] he is on cocaine?!"

Here are some other reactions to comment by 'PA to Chris W':

Ser Arthur Dayne @SerArthurDayne4 @chrisrobwill He should have waited til January when I’m out there and I’d have chinned him @chrisrobwill He should have waited til January when I’m out there and I’d have chinned him

Colin Alexander @Legendinmybath @chrisrobwill He needs to get into gear ...mandatrory coming his way @chrisrobwill He needs to get into gear ...mandatrory coming his way

Dana White on Tyson Fury and Jon Jones' back and forth on who is the 'baddest man on the planet'

Ever since Jon Jones made his spectacular comeback at UFC 285, and winning the UFC heavyweight title, Fury has been wanting to take a crack at 'Bones'. However, 'The Gypsy King' is willing to fight the multiple-time UFC champion in boxing match.

Jones, on the other hand, has invited the 'Gypsy King' to transition to MMA and fight him. Both fighters have been going back-and-forth over who the 'baddest man on the planet' currently is. Dana White said the following about the Twitter battle:

"I like Tyson Fury, I have a great relationship with [him]. So, there's this debate right now about the baddest man on the planet, right? And, Jon Jones is the baddest man on the planet, there's no doubt about it. So when you talk about who the baddest man on the planet is - if two guys fought in a fight, who would win? If you want to discuss another possible baddest man on the planet, it would be Tyson Fury in a boxing arena."

"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." Dana White doubles down on his offer for Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in the UFC"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." Dana White doubles down on his offer for Tyson Fury to fight Jon Jones in the UFC 👀"I’m telling Tyson Fury, who I respect very much, if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight." https://t.co/Y9OJtlYARw

Dana White continued:

"We all know that if Jon Jones boxed Tyson Fury, Fury wins. All these boxing guys want to talk about this and they want to keep it in the ring. I'm telling Tyson Fury, whom I respect very much - if you really want to find out who the baddest man on the planet is, I will make that fight. I will make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury in the octagon. We figured out how to pay Floyd [Mayweather]. We'll figure out how to pay you too, Tyson. So, the offer is out there."

