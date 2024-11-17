"Hahahahahahaha", "The winner against Jake Paul" - KSI and fans share mixed reactions to Darren Till’s boxing debut announcement vs. Tommy Fury

Former UFC fighter Darren Till is set to make his professional boxing debut against the undefeated Tommy Fury on January 18, 2025, at MF & DAZN: X Series 20 in Manchester, England.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared this announcement on Instagram, and several fans rushed to the comment section to share their opinions. One fan said that the winner of the fight should face Jake Paul next.

"The winner against Jake Paul"

Check out Ariel Helwani’s Instagram post below:

One fan called this bout a gimmick fight and declared that he would not follow boxing:

“I am so tired of this bullsh*t gimmick fights. Boxing is done. I won't watch any fight anymore in this sport. It sold out”

Paul Bamba took a jab at Tommy Fury:

“I'm fighting for a world title and he's fighting sh*t mma fighters. Crazy how life works.”

One fan added:

“As a Darren Till fan I love this”

KSI just laughed:

"Hahahahahahaha"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to the announcement

‘The Gorilla’ last fought against Mohammad Murtie in an exhibition bout at Social Knockout 3 in Dubai this year in July. Till clinched the victory by technical knockout in the third round. Meanwhile, Tommy Fury defeated British YouTuber KSI after six rounds via unanimous decision on October 23.

Darren Till's UFC career

Darren Till parted ways with the UFC following his third straight loss. In his last fight with the organization, Till faced the now-reigning champion, Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 282. The South African dominated the fight and submitted Till in the third round via neck crank.

Darren Till made his UFC debut in 2015 against Wendell Oliveira. He finished Oliveira in the second round, showcasing his dominant elbows.

In his UFC career, Till once fought for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. This was his one-time chance to become champion, but he was submitted in the second round via a D'Arce choke.

