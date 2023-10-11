Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba’s fiery lightweight clash added to ONE Fight Night 16

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video is shaping up to be one hell of a card after the announcement of several bangers.

One of the most enticing additions is the lightweight firefight between proven finishers Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba.

Per ONE Championship, the fourth-ranked Amir will look to continue his ascent atop the 155-pound rankings and add to his 2-0 start under the Singapore-based promotion.

Mujtaba, though, is on the outside looking in and is eager to crack the top five by handing the Turkish striker the first loss of his MMA career.

It certainly won’t be an easy task for Mujataba, after Amir dispatched his first nine opponents with relative ease.

The 29-year-old dynamo was thrown to the deep end in his promotional debut, locking horns with the division’s former world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year.

The fearless Amir exchanged wild strikes with the Russian headhunter and violently took him out with a vicious barrage of knees and punches to the head.

Amir then gave Maurice Abevi a rude welcome at ONE Fight Night 9 last April, dominating him in an exciting three-round affair.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Mujtaba would love to steal the Amir Team standout’s thunder and return to the win column.

‘Wolverine’ came up short against Sage Northcutt in his last outing, getting subbed by the American at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

The Pakistani star scored back-to-back first-round finishes against Rahul Raju and Abraoo Amorim prior to that setback. Mujtaba will be banking on his experience for this one, since he has already fought six times under the ONE banner.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.