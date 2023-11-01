MMA
Halil Amir on Ahmed Mujtaba’s well-rounded MMA skillset: “He knows a little bit of everything”

By Ted Razon
Modified Nov 01, 2023 11:02 GMT
Halil Amir (L) and Ahmed Mujtaba (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
ONE rising star Halil Amir thinks his ONE Fight Night 16 opponent Ahmed Mujtaba is similar to a Swiss army knife.

While ‘Wolverine’ does not possess head-turning skills in one aspect, he is a versatile fighter who can more than hold his own wherever the fight goes.

Ahead of their pivotal three-round lightweight MMA clash this coming Friday inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, Amir praised Mujtaba’s well-rounded arsenal.

With that said, he expects the proud Pakistani warrior to give him a good challenge whether it be in striking or grappling.

Amir said in a ONE Championship interview:

“If you compare Ahmed with my last two opponents, they are completely different. I wouldn’t say Ahmed is strong in one certain aspect, but he knows a little bit of everything.”

Like Mujtaba, Halil Amir is also a skilled fighter who can finish the fight wherever it goes. The 28-year-old remains undefeated in nine career bouts, which include back-to-back victories under the ONE banner.

However, the Turkish standout possesses one frightening aspect that Mujtaba lacks, which is his one-shot knockout power.

Amir turned heads when he gave headhunter Timofey Nastyukhin a taste of his own medicine at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year. He then ended Maurice Abevi’s unbeaten streak at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

The no.4 ranked lightweight contender wants to continue his surge atop the 170-pound rankings and possibly set up a date with the division’s kingpin, Christian Lee, when he returns from his hiatus sometime in 2024.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on November 3, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

