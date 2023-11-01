Halil Amir bares straightforward plan to oust Ahmed Mujtaba: “I will aim for the finish”

Turkish lightweight mixed martial arts fighter Halil Amir is out to make it three straight victories in as many matches in ONE Championship, and he is determined to deliver on it by finishing Ahmed Mujtaba in their scheduled fight this week.

The 29-year-old Antalya native will battle ‘Wolverine’ in a featured MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. The event will take place on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Halil Amir has had a strong start to his ONE journey since joining the promotion last year, winning back-to-back matches with no intention of slowing down.

In an interview with onefc.com, he made it known that the plan for his upcoming fight is to give a spectacular performance and go for a finish, saying:

“I don’t like to predict, but I will aim for the finish. It will definitely be a good fight. I advise you not to blink.”

He added:

“He will try to brawl with me. We will be ready for anything, and yes, As always, my plan is to go out there and put in a beautiful and spectacular fight.”

Halil Amir’s latest victory came in April, when he defeated Maurice Abevi of Switzerland by unanimous decision, fortifying his spot in the rankings at No. 4. He is looking to pile up the wins to earn a shot at the lightweight world title currently held by double ONE world champion Christian Lee.

A win is also what Ahmed Mujtaba is out to get after a humiliating 39-second loss by submission he was dealt by the comebacking Sage Northcutt back in May in the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground show in the United States. The defeat halted a two-fight ascent of the Quetta, Pakistan native.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.