Check out Halil Amir’s explosive debut against Timofey Nastyukhin from cageside

Undefeated Halil Amir impressed fans internationally as he earned an emphatic knockout on his ONE Championship debut. The exclusive cageside view gives fans an a closer look at the stunning finishing sequence.

The Turkey-born athlete took a major test when he faced former top contender and top-five lightweight Timofey Nastyukhin at ONE on Prime Video 2. Amir ended the fight with a flurry of knees and punches to earn a TKO victory in the second round. This finish was so impressive that it netted the fighter a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

On Instagram, ONE shared a cage-side clip of the finishing flurry:

"Halil Amir left it ALL in the Circle during an INSANE ONE debut."

Halil Amir improved to an unblemished 8-0 professional record in MMA. Amir also has a 100% finishing rate, winning all of his matches via KO/TKO or submission stoppage. At 28 years old, this fighter is a dangerous addition to ONE's stacked lightweight division.

ONE posted an additional angle on this notable TKO win:

"Halil Amir is DESTRUCTIVE."

Halil Amir looking to put Turkish MMA on the map

Amir made his debut in ONE Championship and showcased his fighting skills to the international fight community. After the weigh-ins, he said his goal was to put Turkish MMA on the map. On Instagram, he shared:

"Now that the hard work is out of the way, it's time to get down to business. I'm fired up and ready to go. I've never been more prepared for a fight, and I can't wait to step into the cage. Thank you all for your support—let's put Turkish MMA on the map!"

After earning a bonus-worthy TKO finish in his debut over a top-five ranked opponent, Amir succeeded in presenting Turkish MMA favorably.

In ONE Championship's packed lightweight division, only few fighters now stand ahead of him in the rankings.

At the top is the ONE Lightweight World Champion Christian Lee and the former lightweight king Ok Rae Yoon. Previously No.3 was Timofey Nastyukhin. Also in the top five is the Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki and Dagestani Saygid Izagakhmaev. There are many great future matchups for Amir.

