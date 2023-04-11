Halil Amir not planning to leave any of his fights to the scorecards

No. 4-ranked ONE lightweight contender Halil Amir is not a fan of decision wins and is heading into his next fight with the same mindset.

The 28-year-old Turkish fighter battles Swiss mixed martial artist Maurice Abevi in the co-headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video on April 21. The event will be held at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Halil Amir said he has no intention of leaving the outcome of the contest at the hands of the judges and that he would go for the finish as much as possible.

“I don’t want to leave it to the judges, as usual. I don’t go directly to the knockout – the knockout itself comes,” he shared to ONE Championship in a recent interview.

The fighter from Antalya made his promotional debut last September. He came away with an impressive knockout victory in the second round over veteran and former ONE lightweight world title challenger Timofey Nastyukhin of Russia.

Halil Amir showed his punching power in the victory by connecting on a solid counter-right in the early goings of the second frame that sent Nastyukhin wobbling instantly.

He did not waste much time after and moved for the finish, landing telling knee strikes and capping it off with a barrage of punches before the referee called a halt to the match.

He now looks to showcase the same prowess against ONE-debuting Maurice Abevi, who has amassed an impressive 6-0 record before joining the promotion, anchored on his background as a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

