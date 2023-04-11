Halil Amir ready to go the distance with Maurice Abevi

At ONE on Prime Video 2 on Prime Video last September, Halil Amir made a huge statement on his ONE Championship debut.

With a devastating first-round knockout over former ONE lightweight world championship challenger Timofey Nastyukhin, the Turkish fighter shot right into the upper echelon of the division.

Now the holder of the No.4 ranking at lightweight, Amir will look to keep his place as the most exciting new contender in the division when he faces Swiss contender Maurice Abevi next time out.

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Amir will make his second appearance inside the circle live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With seven knockouts and one submission on his professional record, the Turkish fighter has never needed the aid of the judges to preserve his undefeated record. Whilst he comes into every fight with the intention of finishing his opponent, Halil Amir is still patient and is more than comfortable with going the full time distance next time out against Maurice Abevi.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Amir said:

“I’m a very intelligent fighter who picks up the pace as fights go on and wears down his opponents.”

His opponent also comes into the fight with an undefeated record with every win coming by way of finish, so whilst Amir may be ready to get the judges involved for the first time in his career, don’t count on it happening in this fight.

ONE Fight Night 9, headlined by the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama taking on Jonathan Haggerty, will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

