Ham Seo Hee credits Stamp Fairtex for integrating her Muay Thai skills to MMA

Ham Seo Hee believes Stamp Fairtex’s Muay Thai skills continue to make her dangerous, long after her transition from the art of eight limbs to MMA.

‘Hamzzang’ will attempt to capture her first ONE world title on September 29 when she meets top-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. The pair will square off in the ONE Fight Night 15 headliner for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

Going into the contest, Stamp Fairtex has three-straight wins on her resume, including a vicious second-round body kick knockout of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in May.

Speaking about her opponent's immense power and striking skills, Ham Seo Hee suggested that Stamp’s history as a Muay Thai world champion is what makes her so incredibly dangerous in the world of mixed martial arts today.

“I think Stamp is a powerful opponent. Her Muay Thai strikes are powerful, and she successfully transitioned them into MMA,” Ham told ONE Championship.

Capturing the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first two appearances with the promotion, Stamp Fairtex has the opportunity to make history at ONE Fight Night 15 by becoming the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship history.

That will be much easier said than done as Stamp steps inside the Circle for the very first time against one of the most tenured women in MMA. Ham Seo Hee goes into the contest with 36 career fights and a plethora of experience competing on the biggest combat sports stages around the world.

Will the experience of Ham Seo Hee be too much for Stamp Fairtex to overcome, or is it the Thai superstar's destiny to once again etch her name into the history books?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.