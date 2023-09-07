Ham Seo Hee preparing cautious approach for Stamp Fairtex fight: “I don’t mind spending more time”

Ham Seo Hee won’t be hunting for a quick finish when she crosses paths with Stamp Fairtex for the ONE interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

The No.2-ranked contender punched her ticket for an opportunity at a career-first MMA world title following her victory over Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

With three successive triumphs, the Team Mad representative heads into this showdown with her confidence at an all-time high.

Standing in her way is Stamp, the organization’s poster girl, who is chasing history by becoming a three-sport world champion.

As such, with so much at stake, Ham Seo Hee admits she won’t throw out her strategy when she meets the Thai superstar inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

The 36-year-old will stick to her game plan – even if it doesn’t yield a highlight-reel finish.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, the Gangwon native said:

“It's great if I get the finish, but even if I don't, I enjoy being in the ring, and I don't mind spending more time there.”

Out of 26 career wins, the South Korean veteran has left with her hand raised by decision on 19 occasions.

Heading into this world title matchup, Ham Seo Hee is riding on a nine-fight win streak that dates back to June 2017.

Find out if she can continue that run against Stamp at ONE Fight Night 14. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the September 29 bill in U.S. primetime live and for free.