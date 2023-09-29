Ham Seo Hee sees Stamp as a ‘final challenge’ she needs to overcome: “It’s an important moment for me” 

South Korean standout Ham Seo Hee sees Stamp Fairtex as the final challenge to achieve immortality in combat sports.

After back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga and an impressive unanimous decision victory against Itsuki Hirata earlier this year, ‘Hamzzang’ will attempt to finally claim her first ONE world championship. But to do so, she will have to go through one of the most dangerous strikers of all, Stamp Fairtex.

Speaking of her massive main event at the ONE Fight Night 14 pre-fight press event, Ham Seo Hee suggested that everything she has done before has led to this moment and she intends to seize the day by becoming the interim ONE atomweight MMA world champion:

“My life has been full of challenges, in terms of challenging myself and putting myself against a lot of difficulties,” Ham said.

“I’ve lived my life like, if I achieve one thing, I’m always ready to seize the other. And you know, once I’ve lived my life through all these years of challenges and victories [I’ll be satisfied]. I see this is the final one, the final challenge that I can kind of undergo, that’s why it’s an important moment for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Going into the contest riding a three-fight win streak, Stamp Fairtex knows a thing or two about becoming a ONE world champion. Capturing both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first two appearances with the promotion. With a win over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp will etch her name in the history books by becoming the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

Who comes out on top in Friday night’s can’t-miss headliner? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.