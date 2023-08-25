Ham Seo Hee won’t risk chasing finish against Stamp Fairtex: “I don’t mind spending more time”

Ham Seo Hee doesn’t plan on rushing anything when she steps inside the Circle for a main event clash with one of the best strikers in the sport, Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 14 will feature a bevy of can’t-miss fights featuring some of the biggest names in women’s combat sports. In the main event of the evening, Ham Seo Hee will attempt to capture her first ONE world title as she challenges Stamp for the interim ONE atomweight championship.

Going into the contest, ‘Hamzzang’ knows how dangerous Stamp Fairtex is and, as a result, has no intention of rushing things once the pair step inside the Circle at Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

“It’s great if I get the finish, but even if I don’t, I enjoy being in the Circle and don’t mind spending more time there,” Ham told ONE Championship.

Ham Seo Hee goes into her first title opportunity with an undefeated record in ONE. After scoring back-to-back wins over Denice Zamboanga, ‘Hamzzang’ scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Japanese star Itsuki Hirata at ONE Fight Night 8.

Her opponent, Stamp Fairtex, has earned three straight victories since coming up short in her first opportunity to capture the atomweight crown, defeating Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson. Locked into the No. 1 spot in the atomweight rankings, Stamp is primed to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion, but it will be far from easy as she faces one of the most experienced fighters in all of women’s MMA.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.