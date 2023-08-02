"Hanging out with the wrong crowd" - When Terence Crawford had to wait 5 hours after getting shot in the head and driving himself to the hospital

Terence Crawford is one of the best boxers of this generation, and the record-setting champion recently put on arguably his greatest performance yet.

'Bud' faced off against fellow undefeated boxer Errol Spence Jr. last weekend, where Crawford systematically broke his opponent down until winning via TKO in the ninth round.

The undisputed welterweight champion extended his record to 40-0 following his victory over Spence Jr., and appeared untouchable in the ring. But there was a time when Terence Crawford almost lost a fight for his life after being caught in the wrong place with the "wrong crowd," as he put it.

The harrowing encounter took place in 2008, when 'Bud' had a professional record of 4-0. Instagram account, @homeoffight, retold the story of Terence Crawford getting shot in the neck and said this:

"He was with his friends and was playing shooting dice under street lights. After a couple of rounds, Terence called it quits, took his money, and sat inside his 1986 Pontiac Cutlass Supreme car. However, he made a mistake by not hurrying up from the place. Instead, he started counting profits in his car. Suddenly, someone shot from behind.

"The bullet, a nine-millimeter, came through his vehicle’s rear window and hit 'Bud' in the area between his ear and his neck. The bullet caused a lot of damage, leaving him with a large wound and a lot of blood. Crawford was hit but was able to drive himself to the hospital. After over 5 hours of waiting, he was finally given stitches"

Eddie Hearn reflects on Terence Crawford's dominant win over Errol Spence Jr.

Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport and a leading boxing promoter, recently shared his thoughts on Terence Crawford's win over Errol Spence Jr last weekend.

Crawford made history by becoming the first ever undisputed welterweight champion, as well as the first ever male boxer to be an undisputed champion in two weight divisions.

'Bud' handed Spence Jr. the first loss of his career, stopping the former world champion in the ninth-round.

Hearn was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"Errol Spence has got more miles on the clock. What I mean by that is the car crash, the retina operation, a couple of tougher fights [than Crawford has had], I don't think he lives as well between fights as Terence Crawford, but it was a total domination. And it just shows you how good Crawford is, a three-division world champion. He's a two-division undisputed world champion, I think he becomes a three-division world champion quite easily..."

