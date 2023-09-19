"Happens to the best of us" - Sean Strickland going TMI about outrageous 'p*ss drinking' blunder leaves fans in splits 

Sean Strickland is the newly minted UFC middleweight champion. However, hardly anyone had given him a chance of capturing the title prior to his massive upset win at UFC 293. Part of the doubt behind his skills as a fighter was due to his outlandish personality. Strickland is a bizarre character, to say the least.

So it comes as no surprise that 'Tarzan' has, once again, drawn reactions from fans online over his latest stunt. This time, Strickland took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he mistakenly drank his own urine. This was due to him urinating in an empty coffee cup he had left inside of his car.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, he had forgotten to throw it away and drank from the coffee cup the next morning, complete with his own urine. The revelation led to a whole host of reactions from the MMA fandom, with some finding humor in the reigning middleweight champion's ordeal, while others jokingly expressed curiosity.

One fan made the bizarre claim that he'd drink Strickland's urine for free:

"I’ll drink yours free of charge"

Meanwhile, another fan touched on the absurdity of it all, claiming that the world has to be a simulation:

"This has to be a simulation lmao"

One fan referenced former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, who is known to have drank his own urine for supposed health benefits:

"Lyoto thinks you're soft"

However, another fan simply offered Sean Strickland a measure of consolation:

"Happens to the best of us"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Who is Sean Strickland's next opponent?

Sean Strickland's first title defense as the UFC middleweight champion is already a topic of conversation. While UFC CEO Dana White initially flirted with the idea of awarding former divisional kingpin Israel Adesanya an immediate rematch, the idea drew significant backlash from the MMA community.

Expand Tweet

Jared Cannonier, who is the last person to beat Sean Strickland and is on a two-fight win streak, has called for a title fight. Dricus du Plessis, whose place 'Tarzan' took after the South African withdrew from a title fight with Adesanya, has also called for a title fight against Strickland.

But as of yet, no decision has been made, especially with Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa serving as a potential title eliminator at UFC 294.