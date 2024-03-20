"Happy Paddy's Day to the Diaz bros" - Conor McGregor acknowledges Nate Diaz's "Free Conor" St. Patrick's Day message

Nate Diaz recently backed Conor McGregor, his longstanding rival, when talking about the UFC's purported negotiation tactics.

McGregor has not competed since sustaining a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. After a lengthy rehabilitation process, 'The Notorious' had a rift with USADA, which prevented his comeback in 2023.

The former UFC two-division champion recently expressed his displeasure with the negotiations for his upcoming bout. Notably, UFC CEO Dana White recently asserted that McGregor isn't in a rush to return because of his wealth and that the Irishman could return in the fall.

Diaz, who had contract troubles before leaving the promotion, recently supported his long-time rival on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote:

"This was me for years before Conor even got here they want u to die before u get out these contracts it’s up to u to make something pop no one gonna help you but you Free Conor it’s at pattys day in this bi**h.''

In a string of Instagram stories, McGregor showed his appreciation for Diaz's support, writing:

''Haha my bro 100! @natediaz209''

McGregor added:

''Iconic rivalry must be settled."

Check out screenshots of Nate Diaz's tweet and Conor McGregor's response below:

McGregor recently appeared at the premiere of his upcoming film, 'Road House', on March 19, held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. In response to a reporter's question regarding his thoughts on Diaz's St. Patrick's Day shout-out, McGregor said:

''Love it, Love Nate. Happy Paddy's Day to the Diaz bros and the Diaz clan.''

McGregor also confirmed his return by saying:

“Let’s go baby, summer the Mac’s back.”

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

McGregor has already expressed interest in competing against Diaz at UFC 306 on Mexican Independence Day at the Las Vegas Sphere in September to complete their trilogy.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's rivalry

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are now in different positions in terms of their careers. The Irishman is anticipated to make his comeback against Michael Chandler later this year. Meanwhile, Diaz is getting ready for his second boxing bout since leaving the UFC against former foe Jorge Masvidal.

They initially fought at UFC 196, where Diaz pulled off a major upset by submitting McGregor in the second round. This marked McGregor's first loss in the UFC. A few months later, in their rematch at UFC 202, the Irishman avenged his loss and defeated Diaz by majority decision.