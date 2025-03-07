Hard Days Night - Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The Hard Days Night: Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny event is set for next Saturday on March 15. It'll be co-promoted by Queensberry Promotions, one of the most well-known entities in contemporary boxing, and Wasserman Boxing, with Lee Eaton and Steve Furness serving as matchmakers.

The card will be held at Liverpool Arena in, of course, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, with local fans able to tune in at 7:00 PM G.M.T. (Greenwich Mean Time) on TNT Sports. Meanwhile, American viewers can catch the event at 2:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 11:00 AM P.T. (Pacific Time).

But what of the main event walkouts? While no official time has been released, the ringwalks for the headline bout are estimated to take place at 10:00 PM G.M.T. and 5:00 PM E.T. / 2:00 PM P.T. Speaking of the main event, Ball will defend his WBA featherweight title against Doheny in a 12-rounder.

Ball enters the bout with a 21-0-1 record, while Doheny has a less impressive 26-5 run of form. The co-main event pits the 13-1 Andrew Cain against Charlie Edwards, who is more experienced at 20-1. The two men compete over 12 rounds for Cain's British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver super bantamweight titles.

In more championship action, Brand Strand, who is 12-1, and Ionut Baluta, who is 16-5-1, face each other in a 10-round matchup for the vacant WBO European super bantamweight title. An oft-forgotten feature of the card is that it is also a part of the Riyadh Season spectacle that has taken combat sports by storm.

But what of the non-championship bouts scheduled?

The Hard Days Nights Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny main card

The remainder of the Nick Ball vs. TJ Doheny main card consists of super flyweights Jack Turner, who is 10-0, against Ryan Farrag, who is 22-5. The two men meet in a 10-round bout, as do lightweights Jadier Herrera (16-0) and Jose Rodolfo Macias (21-3-2).

The final two bouts are the 4-0 Jack Power facing the unremarkable 2-10 Jose Aguirre at middleweight over six rounds, and Stephen Clarke (6-0) vs. Dmitri Protkunas (8-17-1) also at middleweight over six rounds.

The full card can be seen below, although the order is subject to change:

WBA featherweight tittle: Nick Ball (c) vs. TJ Doheny

British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver super bantamweight title: Andrew Cain vs. Charlie Edwards

WBO European super bantamweight title (vacant): Brad Strand vs. Ionut Boluta

Super flyweight: Jack Turner vs. Ryan Farrag

Lightweight: Jadier Herrera vs. Jose Rodolfo Macias

Middleweight: Jack Power vs. Jose Aguirre

Middleweight: Stephen Clarke vs. Dmitri Protkunas

