“Hard while watching” - Tabatha Ricci’s training footage sends MMA fans into a frenzy

Tabatha Ricci, the talented UFC women's strawweight fighter, has sent MMA fans into a frenzy with her intense training footage. As she gears up for her upcoming fight night, Ricci took to her official Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek into her rigorous training sessions.

In the videos, the 'Baby Shark' can be seen unleashing powerful kicks and punches on the pads, showcasing her striking prowess. Additionally, she exhibits her impressive grappling skills, leaving fans in awe of her well-rounded abilities.

The training footage has ignited a wave of excitement among her devoted fan base. People flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions, expressing their admiration and support for the dynamic fighter. One fan aptly summed up the intensity of watching Ricci's training, stating:

"CAN WE JUST TALK ABOUT THAT IMANARI ROLL OPENER!?!?! I was already liking your performances a lot but come on now you stole the show for me with that. #teamobabyshark"

Another fan wrote:

'Hard to watch ❌ hard while watching ✅"

Check out the fan's reactions below:

Fans react to Ricci's impressive training footage

Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson strawweight fight at UFC on ABC 5

Tabatha Ricci is now set to face her most formidable opponent yet, Gillian Robertson, at UFC on ABC 5 in Jacksonville. After initially moving up a weight class and encountering defeat, Ricci returned to her natural 115-pound weight class and has since been on a three fight win streak.

Her recent wins over Maria Oliveira, Polyana Viana, and former title challenger Jessica Penne have solidified her position in the strawweight division. Ricci's exceptional performance against Penne, where she secured an armbar submission, showcased her technical prowess and marked her as a rising star in the division.

On the other hand, Robertson has proven herself as a formidable fighter, amassing an impressive 9-5 record and holding the record for the most submission wins by any female fighter in UFC history. The upcoming fight between Ricci and Robertson promises to be an exciting clash between two skilled competitors.

This highly anticipated matchup presents a significant test for Tabatha Ricci, who has steadily climbed the rankings and now has an opportunity to elevate her status with a victory further.

