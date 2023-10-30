"Hardest hitters of all time" - Francis Ngannou likely to put PFL debut on hold to fight Deontay Wilder next, fans chime in

After shocking the world on Saturday, fans have been itching to see Francis Ngannou back in action, and it appears the former champion's initial desire is to continue boxing.

According to the popular Deontay Wilder's coach, Malik Scott, Wilder's team is currently in talks with Ngannou's team on a potential fight in 2024. Ngannou has yet to respond but has expressed interest in boxing Wilder in the past.

Expand Tweet

Scott, in an interview with Fighthype, said:

"We are already in communications about it. He's an option now and we're going to see where things go."

Deontay Wilder, the former WBC heavyweight champion, has not fought since he knocked out Robert Helenius over one year ago. Prior to that, he was on a two-fight losing streak, with both losses coming against Tyson Fury.

Fan reactions to the rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder fight have been generally positive, with most looking forward to seeing two of the 'hardest hitters' in the same ring. Ngannou and Wilder have long drawn comparisons to each other due to their similar show-stopping power carrying them to the top.

Expand Tweet

Wilder, 38, has had 46 professional fights in his career, with just two of them going to a decision. 'The Bronze Bomber' owns 42 knockout victories, with many considering him the hardest hitter in boxing history. Though he never beat Fury, the two fought in three high-profile championship bouts, with Wilder knocking down 'The Gypsy King' a total of four times.

Francis Ngannou's power has been equally as respected, though typically in MMA. Dana White and the UFC once stated that Ngannou holds the world record for the most powerful punch. However, some still suggest that Wilder holds more power in a boxing setting.

Though a boxing return is likely for Ngannou, it is not even confirmed which sport his next fight will be in. Ngannou is currently signed to fight in the PFL, but his success against Fury on Saturday could persuade 'The Predator' to stick with 10-ounce gloves.

See more fan reactions to the rumored Ngannou vs. Wilder fight below:

Fan reactions to the rumored fight between Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder on X.